News
-
Pressure builds on Trump environment chief
The White House is said to be losing patience as Scott Pruitt faces allegations of ethics violations.US & Canada
-
Spanish royals in awkward moment
Video shows Queen Letizia trying to stop her mother-in-law from taking a picture with her children.Europe
-
The Indian mutineer's skull found in a UK pub
The skull belonged to a soldier who was executed during the 1857 uprising against British rule.India
Sport
-
The Masters - Woods finishes strongly as Garcia hits five in water on 15
Follow live text commentary from day one at the Masters, as Tiger Woods posts a one-over-par 73, while defending champion Sergio Garcia takes 13 on one hole.Golf
-
Europa League: Arsenal hit four in first half against CSKA Moscow
Live text coverage as Arsenal host CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-final first leg.European Football
-
London Weather Edit
Editor’s Picks
-
Do our names lead us to certain jobs?
The subtle selfish reason we pursue some professions over othersCapital
-
Where people live between boulders
Residents of this village have creatively adapted to their environmentTravel
-
The ‘invisible’ artists of Africa
A new museum aims to shed light on emerging photographers and sculptorsCulture
-
The quest to map the ocean floor
An unexplored world, just offshoreFuture
-
Marathon meal plans to suit every diet
Getting your nutrition right is key to maximising performance on the dayGood Food
-
The powerful graphics sparking change
How the visual language of memes and posters is changing the way we communicateDesigned
-
In pictures: Commonwealth Games 2018 opens
A look at some of the most colourful and emotionally charged images from the first day of...In Pictures
Featured video
-
BBC America
Blue Planet II premiere: watch free
Watch the season premiere on BBCAmerica.com or the BBCA app
-
BBC World News
Click: Robot river cleaner
Meet the robot collecting rubbish from the Chicago River.
-
BritBox
We invite you to try BritBox
The streaming service from the BBC and ITV is the biggest collection of British TV in one place.
More BBC channels
More from around the BBC
-
TV chef praised for 'awful' burger response
A tweet of a "truly awful" burger leads TV chef James Martin to apologise and "personally"...UK
-
US firm buys Australia's biggest winemaker
The deal comes as Australia's wine sales to China, its biggest market, grew by more than 60% last...Business
-
Scammers abused Facebook phone number search
The company was warned by security researchers that the search tool could be abused.Technology
-
Dozen black holes at galactic centre
A dozen black holes may lie at the centre of our galaxy, the Milky Way, researchers say.Science & Environment
-
The doctor who really feels his patients' pain
For Dr Joel Salinas, music creates colours, numbers have personalities and another person's pain...Stories
-
Doctor 'used his sperm' to impregnate woman
A woman sues a fertility doctor after a genealogy website test result showed him to be her father.US & Canada
-
University boycotted over 'killer robots'
Experts express concern about the South Korean institution's plans to develop AI for weapons.Technology
From Our Correspondents
-
The place that tells you everything about US politics
-
Zuckerberg: I'm still the man to run Facebook
-
Why China won't balk at US tariff threat
-
The myth of the Indian vegetarian nation
-
Has London's murder rate overtaken New York's?
-
How Masters is shaping up to be a classic
-
Grindr defends HIV-related data sharing
-
Russia v the West: Is this a new Cold War?
BBC in other languages
More Languages
- Arabic عربي
- Azeri AZƏRBAYCAN
- Bangla বাংলা
- Burmese မြန်မာ
- Chinese 中文网
- French AFRIQUE
- Hausa HAUSA
- Hindi हिन्दी
- Indonesian INDONESIA
- Japanese 日本語
- Kinyarwanda GAHUZA
- Kirundi KIRUNDI
- Kyrgyz Кыргыз
- Marathi मराठी
- Nepali नेपाली
- Pashto پښتو
- Persian فارسی
- Portuguese BRASIL
- Russian НА РУССКОМ
- Sinhala සිංහල
- Somali SOMALI
- Spanish MUNDO
- Swahili SWAHILI
- Tamil தமிழ்
- Turkish TÜRKÇE
- Ukrainian УКРАЇНСЬКA
- Urdu اردو
- Uzbek O'ZBEK
- Vietnamese TIẾNG VIỆT