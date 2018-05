Washington accuse Yaoundé de mener des "assassinats ciblés"

🇨🇲🇺🇸

Today, I received a letter of congratulations from U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of #Cameroon’s 46th National Day celebrations. This was during an audience with Ambassador Peter Henry Barlerin.#OneAndIndivisible #NationalDay2018 #20Mai2018 #PaulBiya #TT237 #Team237 pic.twitter.com/D2ra5FAHV7