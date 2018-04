Xtra English - The weekly review

Hello and Welcome to BBC Xtra English!

Today Doug and Karima take a look back at the week's programmes to highlight your favourite stories.

Who knows, your emails might be read out on air...

We look back at 'Chinglish', the Italian Lottery's 'mystery winner' and the discrimination of women in Japan.

They also read out some of the emails you sent to us - so keep in touch and send us your opinions on the topics we cover!