الأخبار أم العلاقات العامة؟

Today on BBC Xtra English, Abigail and Louay are looking at PR-generated news and asking if we can tell whether the news is real anymore.

PR people work hard to get their company or product into the news. This kind of PR is cheaper than an advert, and people trust it more.

One way to manufacture a news story is to pay for a small survey. Then you send out a press release with the most shocking or funniest results, and link it to your company.

If you see the words ‘according to a survey…’ in a news story, that might mean it’s PR-generated news.

Newspapers, TV and websites also need interesting images, so if a PR-generated story can also provide a great 'photo opportunity' they’re more likely to become news.

That’s why people stage publicity stunts, like UK pressure group Fathers 4 Justice, who have made the news by climbing tall buildings, dressed as superheroes.

So why do journalists use these PR-generated stories?

Journalists don’t have much time to get out and find their own news stories. In the UK, there are fewer newspaper journalists than 20 years ago, but the number of newspaper pages has trebled.

Then we have news websites and 24 hour rolling news channels and journalists find they need all the news stories they can get