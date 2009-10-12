ايهما اهم: شخصية الرئيس أم سياساته؟

Hello and welcome to BBC Xtra English! Today Abdu and Liliane talk about the importance of a politician's personality and character. The Conservative Party leader, David Cameron just gave an important speech last week at the party's annual conference. He told party members that character, temperament and judgement count so much more than the policies in your manifesto. This was a significant statement because it means that he believes voters care more about his personality than they do about the policies he has to offer. It is also an important statement because people in Britain will be voting in a general election very soon and David Cameron wants voters to see him as a normal family man. Because of his privileged and wealthy background, many people feel that David Cameron does not understand their problems or know what challenges they face. So when he gave his speech last week, David Cameron mentioned things that made him seem ordinary. People in the UK have shown they like politicians to show some emotion and they react positively towards politicians when they do that. But this might not mean that people care more about personality than policies. Do you think the personality of a politician is more important than his or her policies? Why? Write to us in English!

politician

سياسي

personality

شخصية

character

شخصية

temperament

طبع/ مزاج

judgment

حكم

policies

سياسيات

manifesto

بيان/ميثاق

voters

ناخبون

challenges

تحديات

ordinary

عادي

mentioned

ذكر

emotion

عاطفة

Maybe both aspects are important,but policies more important. Ahmed Mohamed Moustafa Khls, Cairo, Egypt I think this types of politician is not found in our country, even by sensitive microscopes that uses for bacterias in the labs, I said frankly and honestly, our politicians need this kind of personality. Assan Faris Ghareeb, Erbil, Iraq Policies by itself will not convince the electors to vote for a leader, so the personality. The politician should be talented with more than one entity, good culture, common sense, good temperament and attractive character are all required beside the fruitful policies for a politician to be elected. Nader, Amman, Jordan Your comments * Required Fields