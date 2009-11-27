"واحة البحار" أكبر سفينة سياحية في العالم

Hello and welcome to BBC Xtra English!

The Oasis of the Seas is the world's biggest and most expensive cruise ship.

It was built in a huge shipyard in Finland for an American company and recently arrived in Florida, where it will begin many of its cruises next month.

The enormous ship can accommodate over 6'000 passengers over its 18 passenger decks.

It has a 1300 seat indoor theatre and a shopping precinct complete with an open-air park.

The ship cost over 800 million pounds to build and even though it is revolutionary in terms of its size and technology, it is about to set sail during very hard economic conditions.

Richard Fain, the chief executive of the company that owns the ship said that even though his company's other ships are suffering from a lack of customers, he has had more advanced bookings for the oasis of the seas than any other ship they launched.

Whilst its owners are confident that there will be many passengers for this ship, others are not so sure that it will find it very easy to fill up its rooms.

How do you think sea trips will be affected by the current economic climate? Write to us in English!

كيف ستتأثر الرحلات البحرية في ظل الوضع الاقتصادي الراهن؟ اكتب لنا بالانجليزية



oasis of the seas

واحة البحار

cruise ship

سفينة سياحية

shipyard

ترسانة

enormous

ضخم

ship

سفينة

theatre

مسرح

shopping precinct

منطقة تسوق

open-air

الهواء الطلق