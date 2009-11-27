"واحة البحار" أكبر سفينة سياحية في العالم

British Broadcasting CorporationHome
Hello and welcome to BBC Xtra English! The Oasis of the Seas is the world's biggest and most expensive cruise ship. It was built in a huge shipyard in Finland for an American company and recently arrived in Florida, where it will begin many of its cruises next month. The enormous ship can accommodate over 6'000 passengers over its 18 passenger decks. It has a 1300 seat indoor theatre and a shopping precinct complete with an open-air park. The ship cost over 800 million pounds to build and even though it is revolutionary in terms of its size and technology, it is about to set sail during very hard economic conditions. Richard Fain, the chief executive of the company that owns the ship said that even though his company's other ships are suffering from a lack of customers, he has had more advanced bookings for the oasis of the seas than any other ship they launched. Whilst its owners are confident that there will be many passengers for this ship, others are not so sure that it will find it very easy to fill up its rooms. How do you think sea trips will be affected by the current economic climate? Write to us in English! ."لاستخدام هذا الملف لابد من تشغيل برنامج النصوص "جافا"، واحدث الاصدارات من برنامج "فلاش بلاير يمكن التنشغيل باستخدام برنامج "ريال بلاير"، او "ويندوز ميديا بلاير ."لاستخدام هذا الملف لابد من تشغيل برنامج النصوص "جافا"، واحدث الاصدارات من برنامج "فلاش بلاير يمكن التنشغيل باستخدام برنامج "ريال بلاير"، او "ويندوز ميديا بلاير *Required Fields
كيف ستتأثر الرحلات البحرية في ظل الوضع الاقتصادي الراهن؟ اكتب لنا بالانجليزية
oasis of the seas
واحة البحار
cruise ship
سفينة سياحية
shipyard
ترسانة
enormous
ضخم
ship
سفينة
theatre
مسرح
shopping precinct
منطقة تسوق
open-air
الهواء الطلق
