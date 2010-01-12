جهاز كمبيوتر وإنترنت مجاناً للفقراء

Hello and welcome to BBC Xtra English. Pupils from 270'000 families in the UK will be given free laptops by the British government. The scheme will cost £300 million and will help students from poor backgrounds have access to computer technology. Children most in need, in care and from poor homes will be able to apply for a grant for a free laptop and broadband internet connection. The Children's Secretary, Ed Balls said that this scheme will help bridge the achievement gap between rich and poor pupils. He told the BBC that "families who are most in need cannot be left behind in the digital revolution we're seeing in education". He also added that computers should not be a luxury for the few but are as essential to education as books, pens and paper. But the free laptop scheme was first mentioned by the government in 1999 but was stop after seven years. This scheme allows families to keep their laptops but their broadband internet connection will only be free for a year. After that year, the family can decide whether to fund the connection themselves. Why do you think that computers are an essential part of education? Write to us in English!

لماذا أصبح الكمبيوتر جزءاً أساسياً من العملية التعليمية؟ اكتب لنا بالانجليزية

pupils

تلاميذ

laptops

اجهزة كمبيوتر محمول

poor backgrounds

خلفيات فقيرة

poor homes

بيوت فقيرة

broadband internet connection

خدمة انترنت فائقة السرعة

bridge the achievement gap

سد فجوة النجاح المهني (بين الفقراء والاثرياء)

digital revolution

الثورة الرقمية

essential

ضروري

fund

دعم

The computer is essential fore education because allow every body to comuncation with all success of information Mohamed, Khartoum, Sudan Computers are good becouse they help and facilitate you learning Mohamed Abdullahi Osman, Mogadisho, Somalia Computers and internet are important in our life because they are the most modern way to read and write and to be connected with other persons and get quick information just like reading books in normal life but in wider range and more efficient way Adam, Tripoli, Libya The informatique technique is the pulse heart in our life today so be in school in laboratory or in compain and at any age chilren adult or oldman i think that she will be the first language in the world may be learn in the gindergarten yes yes or befor the communication between kid and computer is better than other man until that we must to tech our sons by informatique programmes Mahjoub, Laayoune