Hello and welcome to BBC Xtra English!

Today Alice and Inas talk about musicality and what makes people musical.

Musicality is a noun that means appreciation, knowledge or talent of music.

The BBC has recently launched an online test to find out how musical people are.

The test can help you discover if you are able to tell the difference between tunes.

Traditionally people generally believe that musical people are those who can play a musical instrument or have had formal music training.

But Dr Lauren Stewart, a scientist from Goldsmith's College at the University of London says that musical people are not just those who know how to play music.

She feels that being affected by music or knowing which music can be suitable for an occasion is a sophisticated musical skill to have.

The question that scientists are trying to answer with musicality tests is if musicality is a skill we are born with or if it is something that we can learn and develop as we grow older.

Why don't you try the BBC Radio 3 musicality test yourself?

Just go to www.bbc.co.uk/radio3

Take the test and email us the results!

How musical are you? Write to us in English!

هل لديك حاسة موسيقية؟ اكتب لنا بالإنجليزية

Musicality

مصطلح يشير الى قدرة الانسان على تذوق الموسيقى

Noun

اسم

Appreciation

تقدير

Talent

موهبة

Launched

أطلقت

Traditionally

تقليدياً

Musical instrument

آلة موسيقية

Sophisticated

متطور