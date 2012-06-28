الحمل: قاتل المراهقات

الحمل هو القاتل الرئيسي للمراهقات في كافة أنحاء العالم. يكشف تقرير جديد أعدته منظمة save the children ان مليون مراهقة يمتن سنويا بسبب الإصابات أو العدوى أو الأمراض النتاجة عن الولادة والحمل.ووجد أن جذور المشكلة تكمن في عدم توفر وسائل منع الحمل. المزيد في تقرير Emily Buchanan.

In many countries it’s normal for girls to be married off young. They often quickly become pregnant but their bodies are not developed enough to give birth. In one clinic in a poor region of northern Liberia, a third of all babies are born to girls between 15 and 19. Some are as young as 13.



A Save The Children project manager there, George Kijana, says these young mothers are prone to a lot of medical complications. [For example] a fistula causes a lot of pain and incontinence, and girls are frequently then ostracised from their families. Babies too are more at risk, far more likely to die if their mother’s under 18.



For years contraceptive programmes have struggled for funding and support as the religious right in the US has pressed Washington to oppose them. But World leaders will be congregating in London next month for a family planning summit hosted by the British government and the Gates Foundation. They will be urging action to make contraception not just more available to girls, but to empower them to use it by helping their families understand the health benefits of later pregnancies.



Charities point out that there could be huge cost benefits - with one dollar spent on family planning saving at least four dollars on treating the complications from unintended pregnancies.

Vocabulary and definitions

clinic

عيادة

prone

عرضة الى

incontinence

التبول اللا إرادي

ostracised

منبوذ

Struggled to

يكاد لا يحصل على شيء ما أو يحصل عليه بصعوبة شديدة

pressed

مارس ضغوط على

congregating

يجتمعون

summit

مؤتمر قمة

to empower

إعطاء شخص القدرة على مساعدة نفسه

unintended

غير مخطط لها