هل يستطيع المواطنون ان يحلوا محل الصحفيين المحترفين؟

Hello and welcome to BBC Xtra English! There has been a lot of discussion about the role of citizen journalism in the events of the past few weks. Media companies around the world have been relying on material sent in by people in Libya because there are very few international journalists allowed into the country. They are relying on the reports and video clips from eyewitnesses on the ground. Citizens are also using social media tools extensively with twitter and facebook being some of the most popular tools used to tell the world their story. These tools have become so significant in peoples lives that there was even a man who reportedly named his daughter Facebook! Now traditional journalists have been asking if they might ever be replaced by citizen journalists. The editor of the Guardian newspaper, Alan Rusbridger told the BBC that whilst citizen journalists are important, traditional journalists will always be needed. This is because there are huge amounts of information that require a lot of processing and verification. Peter Barron, the director of external relations at Google feels that the ease with which people can publish their opinions and news is a positive thing and that people will be able to choose which sources they trust. Do you think citizen journalism can take the place of traditional journalism? Write to us in English!

برأيك هل تستطيع صحافة المواطن ان تحل محل الصحافة التقليدية؟ اكتب لنا بالغنجليزية

دور

Citizen journalism

صحافة المواطن

Relying on

الاعتماد على

Reports

تقارير

Video clips

مقاطيع الفيديو

Eyewitnesses

شهود عيان

Extensively

على نطاق واسع

Editor

رئيس تحرير

Verification

التحقق

Your comments

* Required Fields

The Citizen journalism play a role in the transfer of the events that journalists could not transfer these events to the world, especially with availability the new technology
Ahmad Serhan, Amman, Jordan

I think that citizen journalism has an important role during these revolutions because as we know there is a block in many countries prevent journalists to cover events. In my opinion, citizen journalism cant replace traditional one, but its for temporary conditions. So I call this kind an emergency journalism.
Widad, Syria

I don't think so because the role of journalists it's not easy.
Ibrahim, Morocco

Citizen journalism not take the place of the tradition journalist but may completes the role of tradition journalism because at a hard situation in the land for the formal journalist to cover the news the Citizen journalism may do that because he part of the action. According to last revolution the main role of news sent by Citizen but these new means want a hard effort to confirming and some times the channels ascribe news to Eyewitnesses scaring a reaction.
Moneeme, Khartoum