كلمات في الأخبار: فن ألعاب الكومبيوتر

النص بالعربية

فن ممارسة ألعاب الكومبيوتر

ترتبط قاعات معرض باليه في باريس بالفنون الجميلة أكثر منها بالعاب الكومبيوتر.

إلا أن المعرض الأخير أحتوي على كنوز انتشرت في غرف المعرض لتحكي قصة تطور العاب الكومبيوتر من بداية السبعينيات من القرن الماضي.

المعروضات ضمت العاب الباكمان والأتاري أضافة الى وحدات التحكم والالعاب ثلاثية الابعاد مركزة على البعد الثقافي والصوري لهذه الالعاب.

النص بالأنكليزية

The Art of Video Games The Grand Palais gallery in Paris - associated more with fine art than video games. But for its latest exhibition, these rooms are full of treasures, which tell the story of the development of gaming since the 1970s. From PacMan, Ataris and Joysticks to 3D devices, the focus is on the cultural and visual aspects of the games.

المفردات

الفنون الجميلة fine art - paintings, drawings and sculpture معرض exhibition - public display of objects such as paintings كنوز treasures - very valuable things ممارسة ألعاب الكومبيوتر gaming - the activity of playing video games أجهزة devices - objects or machines invented for a specific purpose

تمرين

Exercise: Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from a BBC news report. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly. fine art/ exhibition/ treasures/ gaming/ devices 1. And the country has been blessed by providence with beautiful coastlines to north and south and the extraordinary __________ of the ancient civilisation of the Pharaohs in between. 2. Ayan's tastes are reflected in Mumbai's ever growing and ever more luxurious shopping malls in which, as elsewhere in India, the most crowded area is invariably the _________ section where youngsters are given the chance to test their skills on computer screens. 3. The National Gallery in London is to take action against the resale of tickets for its "blockbuster" Leonardo da Vinci __________. 4. Alex Hope says his company needs a rich mix of talents: "We're looking for polymaths - people with computer science, maths, physics or _____ can all thrive." 5. It said Black Friday purchases made on mobile __________ had accounted for 9.8% of all online sales, compared with 3.2% last year.

الاجوبة