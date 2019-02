ماذا قال رامي مالك بعد فوزه بالأوسكار؟

Congratulations @ItsRamiMalek

For winning #oscars2019:

"I am the son of immigrants from Egypt I’m a first generation American and part of my story is being written right now.” -Rami Malek, the 1st Egyptian_American to win at the #Oscars, Best Actor for #BohemianRhapsody#WE_CAN pic.twitter.com/2pJWiZf2fN