This even is part of a full day made up of three panels of experts discussing various areas on the emergence of digital media and VR documentary.

Digital Journalism Day: A snapshot for today: What is Digital Journalism?10:30 am, Tuesday, April 24

Text is Dead. Or at least that is what they have been saying since the onset of online news and web-based media. Today we are seeing more and more people, young and old, going paperless, consuming news bytes and actively interacting with information. Animated infographics, immersive maps and virtual reality are creating news settings for understanding, and even experiencing, the news. Join us on this first of three panel discussions.

Our topic this morning is entitled: A snapshot for today: What is Digital Journalism?

Speakers:

Marc Perkins is BBC Africa's Investigations Editor. Prior to this, he led the BBC Arabic Documentaries Unit, instigated by the need for long-form coverage of the Arab Uprisings of 2011. Marc also spearheaded groundbreaking digital journalism projects such as 'Syrian Journey' and 'Shame'.

Massimiliano Fusari is a digital consultant, communication scholar and visual storyteller. Bridging academia with the media industry, his experimentation with journalism has resulted in new forms of digital and interactive storytelling. Massimiliano is Senior Lecturer at the University of Westminster's Emerging Media Labs.

Rachel Rodriguez is Senior Producer for social media for CNN Digital Worldwide. She directs CNN International's social media strategy covering news and features via social media. She also produces stories based on content submitted through the Social Discovery team and spotted around the web.

Christian Broughton is the Editor of The Independent. In 2016, he oversaw the paper's bold and radical move to becoming a digital-only platform. Christian also introduced multiple new apps, including the Independent Daily Edition, launched to attract former readers of the print version.

Event chair: Cameron Clarke is Deputy Editor of media and marketing title The Drum. Working across the industry leading website, thedrum.com, and its global print edition, Cameron's role includes heading up their coverage of the media business, writing and editing features and analysis and commissioning columnists.

The BBC Blue Room is a media technology demonstration team that showcases the new and exciting ways in which audiences are consuming and creating content. This year hot topics include immersive content and interactive storytelling. Experience the Blue Room's key devices in these areas and discuss them with the team of experts. The Blue Room team will be in the Media Café throughout the day.