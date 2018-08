"لص" يعود إلى بنك سرقه لتناول وجبة غذاء

Boyne Lester Johnston AKA. The champagne robber, worked at the imperial bank located in the building that we now call home. In October of 1958, he emptied the safe (currently our wine cellar) of its contents, $260,958 (around $2.2million today) and went on the lam. A month later he was arrested in Denver Colorado while sipping champagne at a night club called Chez Paree after a waitress recognized him from his wanted poster. "Neat dresser, night club habitue, a champagne drinker. Enjoys female companionship"

A post shared by Riviera (@dineriviera) on Jul 31, 2018 at 12:20pm PDT