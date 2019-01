لحظات "تاريخية" لنساء بينهن فلسطينية وصومالية في الكونغرس الأمريكي

View this post on Instagram

The #116thCongress has SO much to be proud of: ✅1st Somali-American + Refugee ✅1st Muslim women (@rashidatlaib & I) ✅1st Indigenous women ✅1st Palestinian-American ✅Youngest (28) ✅Record 100+ women ✅Largest ever Black (55), Hispanic (37), & Progressive (98) caucuses