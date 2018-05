ဟယ်ရီတို့ တော်ဝင် မင်္ဂလာပွဲ လမ်းညွှန်

Kinda excited to announce this one!! Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. @kensingtonroyal They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour! Xxx 📸 press association

A post shared by Violet By Claire Ptak (@violetcakeslondon) on Mar 20, 2018 at 4:00am PDT