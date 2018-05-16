အစ္စရေး-ပါလက်စတိုင်း ပဋိပက္ခရဲ့ အဓိက အချက် ၁၀ ချက်

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption ၂၀၁၄ ခုနှစ်ကစလို့ အခုအကြိမ်ဟာ အဆိုးဆုံး ထိခိုက်သေဆုံးရမှုကြီးပါ။

Monday was the deadliest day of violence in Gaza since the 2014 war: Israeli troops opened fire during Palestinian protests and some 58 people were killed and close to 3,000 people were injured, according to Palestinian officials.

အစ္စရေး ပါလက်စတိုင်း အုံကြွတိုက်ခိုက်မှုတွေမှာ အခု ၂၀၁၈ မေလမှာ ဖြစ်တဲ့ အကြမ်းဖက်မှုတွေကတော့ ၂၀၁၄ ခုနှစ်နောက်ပိုင်းမှာ အဆိုးဝါးဆုံးပါ။ ဆန္ဒပြနေကြတဲ့ ပါလက်စတိုင်း လူအုပ်စုတွေအထဲကို အစ္စရေူတပ်ဖွဲ့တွေက ပစ်ခတ်လို့ လူ ၅၈ ယောက်သေဆုံးပြီး ၃၀၀၀ လောက်အထိ ဒဏ်ရာရခဲ့တယ်လို့ ပါလက်စတိုင်းတွေဘက်က ပြောပါတယ်။

The latest fighting coincides with the 70th anniversary of what Palestinians call the Nakba or "Catastrophe" - the mass displacement of Palestinians after Israel's creation in 1948.

အခုနောက်ဆုံး သွေးထွက်သံယိုမှုတွေဟာ ပါလက်စတိုင်းတွေက နာ့ကဘာလို့ခေါ်ပြီး ကပ်ဆိုးကြီးလို့ အဓိပ္ပါယ်ထွက်တဲ့ ဖြစ်ရပ်ရဲ့ နှစ် ၇၀ မြောက် နေ့နဲ့လည်း တိုက်ဆိုင်နေပါတယ်။ အဲဒီဖြစ်ရပ်ဆိုတာကတော့ ၁၉၄၈ ခုနှစ်မှာ အစ္စရေးနိုင်ငံထူထောင်ခဲ့ပြီး ပါလက်စတိုင်းတွေ အစုလိုက် အပြုံလိုက် နေရပ်ပျောက်ခဲ့ရတဲ့ ဖြစ်ရပ်ပါ။

Also on Monday, the US inaugurated its first embassy in Jerusalem, a controversial move that broke with decades of US policy and incensed Palestinians.

မေလ ၁၄ ရက်နေ့မှာပဲ အမေရိကန်တွေကလည်း သူတို့ရဲ့ သံရုံးကို တယ်လဗီးမြို့ကနေ ဂေျရုဆလင်ကို ပြောင်းရွှေ့ဖွင့်လှစ်ခဲ့ပါတယ်။ ဒီလုပ်ရပ်က ပါလက်စဆိုင်း အများစုကြီးကို အမျက်ဒေါသထွက်စေခဲ့ပါတယ်။

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption အစ္စရေးတို့ရဲ့ အကြမ်းဖက် နှိမ်နင်းမှုကို ကမ္ဘာတဝန်းမှာ ကန့်ကွက်ဆန္ဒပြပွဲတွေ ဖြစ်ခဲ့ပါတယ်။ အာဂျင်တီးနားမှာဆိုလည်း ဗျူနိုအေးရီးစ်မြို့က အမေရိကန်သံရုံးရှေ့မှာ လူတွေက ဆန္ဒပြခဲ့ပါတယ်။

Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state and see the US move as backing Israeli control over the whole of the city - which Israel regards as its indivisible capital.

ပါလက်စတိုင်းတွေက အရှေ့ဂျေရုဆလင်ကို သူတို့ရဲ့ အနာဂတ်နိုင်ငံတော်ရဲ့ မြို့တော်အဖြစ် ယူဆ သတ်မှတ်ထားခဲ့တာ ဖြစ်ပြီး အခုလို ဂျေရုဆလင်ကို သံရုံးရွှေ့လိုက်တာဟာ အစ္စရေးတို့က ဂျေရုဆလင်တစ်မြို့လုံး သူတို့ အပိုင်ပါလို့ ပြောထားတာကို ထောက်ခံပေးလိုက်တဲ့ လုပ်ရပ်အဖြစ် ဒေါသထွက်ခဲ့ကြတာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ အစ္စရေးကတော့ ဂျေရုဆလင်ဟာ သူတို့ရဲ့ မခွဲခြားနိုင်တဲ့ မြို့တော်လို့ပဲ အခိုင်အမာ စွဲကိုင်ထားပါတယ်။

Here are ten key questions which can help us to understand this polarising confrontation.

အစၤရေး-ပါလက်စတိုင်း ပဋိပက္ခအကြောင်းပိုပြီး သိနားလည်နိုင်အောင် အဓိကကျတဲ့ မေးခွန်းကြီး ဆယ်ခုရဲ့ အဖြေတွေကို ကြည့်ရအောင်ပါ။

1. How did the conflict start?

၁။ ပဋိပက္ခ ဘယ်လိုစတင်ခဲ့ပါသလဲ။

Energised by the anti-semitism suffered by European Jews at the beginning of the 20th century, a movement called Zionism was formed with the aim of establishing a Jewish state outside Europe. ၂၀ ရာစု အစောပိုင်းက ဥရောပဂျူးတွေ ခံစားခဲ့ရတဲ့ ဂျူးဆန့်ကျင်ရေး အနိဋ္ဌာရုံတွေကို ကျော်လွန်ဖို့ ဥရောပပြင်ပမှာ ဂျူးနိုင်ငံတော် တစ်ခုထူထောင်ဖို့ ဇီယွန်ဝါဒီလှုပ်ရှားမှုဆိုတာကို ဥရောပဂျုးတွေက စတင်ခဲ့ကြပါတယ်။

In those times, the area of Palestine, considered sacred by Muslims, Jews and Christians, was under the control of the Ottoman Empire.

အဲဒီအချိန်ကတော့ ပါလက်စတိုင်းလို့ ခေါ်တဲ့ဒေသဟာ အော်တိုမန်အင်ပိုင်ယာထဲမှာ ရှိခဲ့ပါတယ်။ ပါလက်စတိုင်းဒေသကို မွတ်ဆလင်၊ ဂျူးနဲ့ ခရစ်ယာန်တွေ အာလုံးက အထွတ်အမြတ်ဒေသအဖြစ် မှတ်ယူထားခဲ့ကြပါတယ်။

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption ဂျေရုဆလင်မြို့ဟောင်းမှာ ဂျုး၊ မွတ်ဆလင်နဲ့ ခရစ်ယာန်ဘာသာဝင်တွေရဲ့ အထွတ်အမြတ်နေရာတွေ ရှိကြပါတယ်။

Jewish immigration, driven by Zionist aspirations, began to generate resistance among Arabs and other Muslim communities, who formed the majority of the region's population.

ဂျူးတွေ စုပြုံပြောင်းရွှေ့ဝင်ရောက်လာတာကို အဲဒီဒေသမှာ အများစုဖြစ်ကြတဲ့ အာရပ်တွေနဲ့ တခြား မွတ်ဆလင်အုပ်စုတွေက ဆန့်ကျင်တော်လှန်ခဲ့ကြပါတယ်။

With the disintegration of the Ottoman Empire following World War One, Britain was given a mandate to administer Palestine by the League of Nations, forerunner to the UN.

ပထမကမ္ဘာစစ်အပြီး အော်တိုမန်အင်ပိုင်ယာပြိုကွဲခဲ့ချိန်မှာ ကုလသမဂ္ဂဖြစ်မလာခင် ရှေ့ပြေးအဖွဲ့ဖြစ်တဲ့ နိုင်ငံပေါင်းချုပ်အသင်းကြီးက ပါလက်စတိုင်းဒေသကို အုပ်ချုပ်ဖို့ ဗြိတိန်ကို အာဏာအပ်နှင်းခဲ့ပါတယ်။

The British had made a number of promises before and during the war to both the Arabs and Jews which they did not fulfil.

စစ်ပွဲအတွင်းတုန်းက ဗြိတိသျှတွေက အာရပ်တွေကိုရော ဂျူးတွေကိုပါ ကတိတွေအမျိုးမျိုးပေးခဲ့ပေမယ့်လည်း တော်တော်များများကို လုပ်မပေးခဲ့ပါဘူး။

Among other reasons this was because the Middle East had been divided between the British and the French, who agreed to carve up the region into their own spheres of influence.

Disputes between Arab nationalists and Zionists escalated into clashes between Jewish and Arab paramilitary groups.

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption A group of Arab prisoners in the Old City of Jerusalem. After the fall of the Ottoman Empire, Palestine was under British mandate

After World War Two and the Holocaust, pressure for a Jewish state increased.

It was decided to partition the territory under the British mandate between Palestinians and Jews, and this resulted in the birth of the State of Israel on 14 May 1948.

The following day, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq invaded the former Mandate territory, leading to the first Arab-Israeli war, also known by the Jews as the War of Independence or the War of Liberation.

After this conflict, the territory which the UN had initially intended for an Arab state was halved in size.

For the Palestinians, a national tragedy had started, known as the Nakba, or "Catastrophe". Around 750,000 Palestinians fled to neighbouring countries or were expelled by Jewish troops.

But the war of 1948 was not to be the last confrontation between Arabs and Jews.

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption The last major armed confrontation was the Gaza war in the summer of 2014 - more than 2,000 people, mostly Palestinians, died in the 50-day conflict between Hamas militants and Israel

In 1956, a crisis over the Suez Canal set Israel against Egypt. This conflict didn't end with a conclusive military victory though, as international pressure on Israel, France, and the UK forced them to back down.

But the Six Day War of 1967 was decided convincingly on the field of battle. What happened from 5 June - 10 June of that year was to have profound consequences.

Israel's crushing victory allowed it to seize the Gaza Strip and the Sinai peninsula which had been under Egyptian control since 1948, the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) from Jordan, and the Golan Heights from Syria. Half a million Palestinians fled.

Following this conflict came the Yom Kippur or October War in 1973, which pitched Egypt and Syria against Israel, and allowed Egypt to make minor territorial gains in Sinai (which was only completely handed over by Israel in 1982) but not in Gaza, nor Syria's Golan Heights.

Six years later, Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace deal with Israel. Only Jordan has since followed.

The Gaza Strip, returned gradually to Palestinian control after 1994, would be the scene of further armed conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014 and this year.

2. Why was Israel created in the Middle East?

Jewish tradition sees modern day Israel as a state founded on lands promised to the first of the three biblical patriarchs, Abraham, and his descendants.

The area had been invaded in ancient times by Assyrians, Babylonians, Persians, Macedonians and then Romans, who created a province called Judaea (or Judea).

The Jewish population of the province rebelled several times, and in 135 AD, after defeating a nationalist Jewish rebellion which sought independence, the Emperor Hadrian merged Roman Syria and Roman Judaea to form a new province, called Syria-Palestine.

During the fighting, the Jewish population of the area was greatly reduced - killed, exiled or sold into slavery.

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption For the Jews, the return to old Palestine was a return to the Promised Land

With the rise of Islam in the 7th Century AD, Palestine was conquered by the Arabs, and later invaded by European crusaders. In 1516 a Turkish domination began which would last until World War One.

Following the war, the League of Nations gave the British a mandate to govern Palestine, which lasted until 1948.

After the Nazi Holocaust during World War Two killed millions of European Jews, international pressure grew to recognise a Jewish state.

The British government was unable to resolve the differences of Arab nationalists and Zionists, and took the problem to the UN, which set up a special commission to review the situation.

On 29 November 1947, the General Assembly approved a plan for the partition of Palestine, which recommended the creation of an independent Arab state, a Jewish state and a special strategy for the city of Jerusalem.

The plan was accepted by the Israelis, but not by the Arabs, who saw it as a loss of territory. It was never implemented.

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် AFP Image caption The state of Israel was officially founded on the 14 May 1948

But a day before the British mandate expired, on the 14 May 1948, the Jewish Agency which represented Jews during the Mandate, declared the independence of the State of Israel.

The following day, the State of Israel applied to be a member of the UN, a status which it finally achieved a year later. Around 83% of the current members recognise Israel (160 of 192 members).

3. Why are there two Palestinian territories?

In 1947, the UN Special Committee on Palestine recommended that the Arab state should include "Western Galilee, the mountainous region of Samaria and Judea, with the exclusion of the city of Jerusalem, and the coastal plain of Isdud as far as the border with Egypt".

But the division of territory was in fact defined by the Armistice Line of 1949, following the first Arab-Israeli war.

The two Palestinian territories were the West Bank (5,970 km2) and the Gaza Strip (365 km2), which are separated by about 40km at their closest point.

The West Bank is so-named as it lies to the west of the river Jordan and the Dead Sea, stretching as far as Jerusalem, which both Palestinians and Jews consider their capital.

The West Bank is controlled by the Palestinian National Authority, the internationally recognised government whose main faction is the secular party Fatah.

Gaza has a 51km border with Israel, 7km with Egypt and 40km of Mediterranean coast.

It's currently controlled by Hamas, the main Palestinian Islamist movement, which has never recognised agreements signed by other Palestinian factions and Israel.

4. Have the Israelis and Palestinians ever signed a peace deal?

After the creation of the state of Israel and the displacement of thousands of people who lost their homes, the Palestinian nationalist movement began to regroup in Gaza and the West Bank, controlled by Egypt and Jordan respectively, and in the refugee camps created in other Arab states.

Shortly before the 1967 war, organisations including Fatah formed the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and started attacks on Israel, firstly from Jordan and later from Lebanon.

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption The Oslo agreement, signed in 1993, was the first peace treaty between Israel and the Palestinians

These included attacks on diverse Jewish targets in Europe, such as aeroplanes, embassies and athletes.

After years of Palestinian attacks and assassinations by the Israeli security forces, the PLO and Israel signed the 1993 Oslo agreement, in which the Palestinian organisation renounced "violence and terrorism" and recognised the right of Israel "to exist in peace and security". Hamas has never accepted this recognition.

Israel agreed to incremental withdrawals from the occupied West Bank and Gaza, where it had settled thousands of its citizens, in order to allow Palestinians to form an independent state, although this has never been implemented.

These accords led to the creation of the Palestinian National Authority, which represents the Palestinians internationally.

Its president is chosen by a direct election, and he/she in turn chooses the prime minister and the members of the cabinet.

But despite the fact that the status of Jerusalem is one of the main sources of conflict between the two sides, East Jerusalem, which the Palestinians consider their historical capital, was not included in the agreement.

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption Jerusalem has always been one of the main points of contention

On 30 September 2015, the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, announced to the 70th General Assembly of the UN that his government was "no longer bound" by the Oslo accords, in light of perceived Israeli failures to uphold the agreement.

"We cannot continue to be bound by these signed agreements with Israel and Israel must assume fully its responsibilities of an occupying power, because the status quo cannot continue," said Mr Abbas.

5. What are the main points of conflict between Palestinians and Israelis

The delay in establishing an independent Palestinian state, the construction of Jewish settler homes in the West Bank and the security wall separating Jewish and Palestinian areas - condemned by the International Court of Justice in the Hague - have complicated the peace process.

But these aren't the only obstacles, as became clear with the failure of peace talks between the two sides which took place in Camp David, USA, in 2000, when Bill Clinton failed to get an agreement between Yasser Arafat and then Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption In 2015, Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas said Palestinians no longer felt bound by the Oslo agreements with Israel

Other issues include:

Jerusalem: Israel claims sovereignty over the city (sacred for Jews, Muslims and Christians) and has considered it the capital since taking East Jerusalem in 1967. This is not internationally recognised. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be their capital.

Borders and territory: The Palestinians demand that their future state is created on the basis of the borders before the Six Day War in 1967, which Israel rejects.

Settlements: These are illegal buildings according to international law, approved by the Israeli government on territories occupied by Israel after the 1967 war. In the West Bank and East Jerusalem there are more than half a million Jewish settlers.

Palestinian refugees: The Palestinians maintain that refugees who fled the territory which became Israel have a right to return. There are 10.6 million of them, according to the PLO, of whom around half are registered by the UN. But for Israel to open the door to so many would destroy its identity as a Jewish state.

6. Is Palestine a country?

On 29 November 2012, the United Nations General Assembly voted to upgrade the status of the Palestinians to that of a "non-member observer state".

The change allowed the Palestinians to participate in General Assembly debates and improved its chances of being a member of UN organisations and agencies.

This followed a bid to join the international body as a full member state in 2011, which failed because of a lack of support in the UN Security Council.

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption The Palestinian flag has been flying outside the UN since 2015

But although the UN hasn't yet given it full-member status, almost 70% of the members of the General Assembly (134 of 192) do recognise Palestine as a state.

In September 2015, a large majority voted to allow the Palestinian flag to fly in front of the organisation's headquarters.

7. Why is the USA Israel's principle ally? Who supports the Palestinians?

There is a powerful pro-Israel lobby in the US and public opinion tends to be very favourable towards the country, which makes it very difficult for any president to consider abandoning support for Israel.

According to a 2013 BBC survey of 22 countries, the USA was the only western country with a favourable opinion of Israel.

In addition, the two countries are military allies: Israel is the largest recipient of US international aid and the majority comes in grants for the purchase of weapons.

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption Jerusalem's Old City ramparts lit at night with the American and Israeli flags, to mark the opening of the new US embassy

The Palestinians do not have the open support of a world power.

Hamas have long been associated with Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, but Egypt stopped supporting the Palestinian group after the ousting of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi by the army.

Syria and Iran and the Lebanese group Hezbollah are its main supporters, and many other nations may be sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. But this sympathy does not usually translate into action.

The current conflicts in the Middle East have also distracted international public opinion.

8. What has prompted the latest wave of violence?

After a period of relative calm between the two communities, violence erupted once again on Monday 14 May 2018, leaving at least 58 Palestinians killed and close to 3000 injured in a single day, according to Palestinian officials.

Over the past six weeks, more than 100 protesters have been killed in total and thousands injured by Israeli fire during a protest called the "Great March of Return".

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinian protesters near the border with Gaza on May 14, 2018

Monday 14 May was the anniversary of the creation of Israel, while Tuesday marked the day Palestinians call the "Nakba", or "Catastrophe", which commemorates the more than 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes in the war which followed Israel's foundation.

Monday also marked the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, a move that has incensed Palestinians.

Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, and see the US move as backing Israeli control over the whole of the city - which Israel regards as its indivisible capital.

On Tuesday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas recalled his envoy to Washington, Saeb Erekat, in protest at the embassy move.

9. Are we on the brink of a new intifada?

The Palestinians organised two major uprisings against Israel in the 1980s and early 2000s, known as "intifadas".

The Palestinians were largely unarmed during the first intifada in 1987, so the enduring picture is one of young men and boys throwing stones and rocks at Israeli troops.

The second Palestinian intifada from 2000 - 2005 was far more bloody. It cost around 3,000 Palestinian lives; about 1,000 Israelis were killed.

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption Palestinians throwing stones during clashes in 2017

The attacks of recent weeks are a reflection of the growing anger and even despair among some Palestinians in the absence of an ongoing peace process.

The question now is whether the hundreds of casualties will trigger a third intifada, that spreads to the West Bank.

10. What would have to happen for there to be a chance of lasting peace?

From the Palestinian point of view, the Israelis would have to support a sovereign state for the Palestinians that includes Hamas, lift the blockade of Gaza and restrictions on movement in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israel maintains that all Palestinian groups should renounce violence and recognize the State of Israel.

Both sides would have to reach reasonable agreements on borders, Jewish settlements and the return of refugees.

ဓာတ်ပုံ မူပိုင် Getty Images Image caption Israeli and Palestinian activists of the Women Wage Peace movement march in the heart of Jerusalem demanding peace

However, since 1948, the year of the creation of the State of Israel, many things have changed, especially the configuration of the disputed territories after the wars between the Arabs and Israelis.

Israel wants to negotiate on the basis of current territorial control, but the Palestinians insist that the borders under consideration should be those that existed before the 1967 war.

Furthermore, there is a kind of silent war in the West Bank with the continued construction of Jewish settlements, which is impinging upon the Palestinian autonomous territory in those areas.

But perhaps the most complicated issue for its symbolic importance is Jerusalem.

Both the Palestinian Authority, which governs the West Bank, and the Hamas group in Gaza claim the eastern part as the capital, despite Israel's occupation in 1967.

A final agreement may never be possible without resolving this issue - other concessions could be negotiated, but not Jerusalem.

And, for the moment, there is also nothing to suggest a revival of the moribund peace process.

In fact, less effort is being made to find a solution to this old conflict than at almost any point in recent history.

And few believe that Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are going to make the necessary concessions to reach an agreement.

* This is an update of an article originally written in August 2014.