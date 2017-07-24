The man who swims to work

Benjamin David was fed up with the stress of commuting on busy city roads. So he now packs his laptop, suit and shoes into a waterproof bag, straps it to his back and swims 2km to work along the Isar River in Munich, Germany.

Depending on the season, he wears swimming trunks or a long wetsuit – as well as rubber sandals to protect his feet from glass or the occasional bicycle laying in the river.

His commute sometimes invites laughs from bystanders on the bridges above, but he says it’s faster and more relaxing than sitting in traffic.

Video by Daniel Loher. Additional editing by Trevor Sochocki.

