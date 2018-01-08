An illustrated guide to making better decisions

Should I take this job, or that job? Stay put or move to the far-flung city? Stay together or break up? Buy the blue one or the black one? Life throws a constant stream of choices which can be paralysing.

Journalist Mikael Krogerus and designer Roman Tschäppeler have embarked on a quest to make decision-making a little easier. They are co-authors of The Decision Book, which offers tips and models for strategic thinking. Take a look at the animation above to steer clear of the trap of indecision.

Animation by Ginevra Boni. Interview by Kieran Nash.

To comment on this story or anything else you have seen on BBC Capital, please head over to our Facebook page or message us on Twitter.