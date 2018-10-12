The man who delivers to monks

The city of Leh is nestled high in the Indian Himalayas at a dizzying altitude of 3,500m. But even the world’s tallest mountain range can’t prevent global e-commerce from reaching its doorsteps.

Eshay Rangdol used to work as a trekking guide in the region, but when Amazon opened a branch in Leh last year, he jumped at the chance to switch careers.

He’s now a delivery driver for the retail giant, navigating winding roads, low temperatures and a lack of house numbers to bring packages to the region.

