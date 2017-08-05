Canlyniadau Dydd Sadwrn 5 Awst // Results for Saturday 5 August
Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Sadwrn 5 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau.
All the results from Saturday 5 August and clips of the competitions.
Bandiau Pres Dosbarth 4 (Cystadleuaeth 14) / Brass Bands Section 4 (Competition 14)
1. Seindorf Beaumaris
2. Band Porthaethwy
3. Seindorf Dyffryn Nantlle
Bandiau Pres Dosbarth 3 (13) / Brass Bands Section 3 (13)
1. Seindorf Beaumaris
2. Band Arian Ogmore Valley
3. Band RAF Sain Tathan
Dawns Unigol Disgo, Hip Hop neu Stryd i rai 12 oed a throsodd (102) / Individual Disco, Hip Hop or Street Dance for those aged 12 and over (102)
Dawns Disgo, Hip Hop neu Stryd i Grŵp (105) / Group Disco, Hip Hop or Street Dance (105)
Cystadleuaeth Gorawl Eisteddfodau Cymru (200) / Choral Competition (200)
Bandiau Pres Dosbarth 2 (12) / Brass Bands Section 2 (12)
Bandiau Pres Pencampwriaeth/Dosbarth 1 (11) / Brass Bands Championship/Section 1 (11)