Canlyniadau Dydd Sadwrn 5 Awst // Results for Saturday 5 August

Holl ganlyniadau Dydd Sadwrn 5 Awst a chlipiau o'r cystadlaethau.

All the results from Saturday 5 August and clips of the competitions.

Bandiau Pres Dosbarth 4 (Cystadleuaeth 14) / Brass Bands Section 4 (Competition 14)

1. Seindorf Beaumaris

2. Band Porthaethwy

3. Seindorf Dyffryn Nantlle

Bandiau Pres Dosbarth 3 (13) / Brass Bands Section 3 (13)

1. Seindorf Beaumaris

2. Band Arian Ogmore Valley

3. Band RAF Sain Tathan

Dawns Unigol Disgo, Hip Hop neu Stryd i rai 12 oed a throsodd (102) / Individual Disco, Hip Hop or Street Dance for those aged 12 and over (102)

Dawns Disgo, Hip Hop neu Stryd i Grŵp (105) / Group Disco, Hip Hop or Street Dance (105)

Cystadleuaeth Gorawl Eisteddfodau Cymru (200) / Choral Competition (200)

Bandiau Pres Dosbarth 2 (12) / Brass Bands Section 2 (12)

Bandiau Pres Pencampwriaeth/Dosbarth 1 (11) / Brass Bands Championship/Section 1 (11)