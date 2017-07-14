This year, the Eisteddfod is located near the village of Bodedern on Anglesey. The post code of the Maes is LL65 3SS.

Check out the weather for Bodedern ahead of your visit.

How to reach the Eisteddfod

The main Maes, the carparks, Maes B and all the caravan, camping and glamping fields are next to each other, so follow the directions below and the yellow roadsigns to every site. A one-way system will be in place to lessen the traffic through Bodedern village.

From the west: When travelling on the A55, exit the dual carriageway at Junction 4 and follow the yellow signs.

From the direction of Cemaes and Amlwch: Travellers should go to Valley and join the A55 at Junction 3 (eastwards) before exiting at Junction 4 then following the yellow signs.

From the direction of Llangefni or Llannerch-y-medd: When travellers reach Trefor, they should then turn towards the A5 or A55. Don't travel on towards Bodedern.

If you're disabled, show your blue badge to a parking stewards, who will direct you to the disabled parking spaces.

Cycling

There are lockable cycling bays outside the main entrance to the Maes.

Public Transport

Trains

The nearest railway station is at Valley. Further information on the Arriva Trains Wales website.

Buses

Further information on the Traveline Cymru website.

Planes

Planes fly between Cardiff Airport and Anglesey Airport at Valley twice daily on weekdays. Further information on the Isle of Anglesey County Council website.

