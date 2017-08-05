Lluniau'r Steddfod: Dydd Sul

Y lluniau gorau o ail ddiwrnod Eisteddfod Ynys Môn. Gallwch wylio fideo byw o'r pafiliwn drwy'r dydd, a gweld canlyniadau ac uchafbwyntiau'r cystadlu yn ein
hadran arbennig ar Cymru Fyw. All the best pictures from the second day of t he National Eisteddfod. You can watch live video from the pavilion with English commentary , and see highlights and results on our specia l Eisteddfod website .
Dyma'r olygfa fydd yn croesawi eisteddfodwyr i Fôn eleni // Thousands of Eisteddfod goers will cross the Menai bridge to Anglesey this week
Hwre! Mae Madi o Borthmadog ar ben ei digon fod yr Eisteddfod wedi cychwyn // Cartwheels of delight as the Eisteddfod gets underway
Dadlwytho seddau o wellt ar gyfer llwyfan y Llannerch // Offloading bales of hay that will become seats
Mae'n daith hir o'r maes parcio i'r llwyfan pan fod yr offer yn drwm // It can be quite a trudge from the Parking area to the stage when you're carrying a heavy load
Mae'r tensiwn ar wynebau'r aelodau ifanc yma o Fand Dyffryn Nantlle yn amlwg wrth iddyn nhw baratoi i fod y cystadleuwyr cyntaf ar lwyfan y Brifwyl // Trumpets at the ready! Dyffryn Nantlle are first up on stage in the Brass Bands Section 4 competition
Gwneud gwiath crosio i gyfeiliant y bandiau pres // A stitch in time! Catching up with some crochet work as the brass bands
Y cerddorion Gruff Rhys a Lisa Jên yn cael eu hanfarwoli ar y maes // Portraits of musicians Gruff Rhys, of the Super Furry Animals, and Lisa Jên of folk band 9Bach
Eisteddfodwyr o bob lliw a llun //
Selfie Steddfod
Dyma sy'n digwydd pan mae Achub y Plant yn cynnal arwerthiant o hen fagiau a hetiau i godi arian! // Luckily for this volunteer there's no dress code at the Eisteddfod
Does dim gwirionedd yn y si bod bwriad cynnal cystadleuaeth dawnsio polyn eleni... diolch fyth! // Rumours that the Eisteddfod's introducing a pole dancing competition have been quashed...
