Gŵyl y Dyn Gwyrdd 2017 //In Pictures: Greenman 2017

Mae Gŵyl y Dyn Gwyrdd yn un o uchafbwyntiau mis Awst erbyn hyn. Heidiodd miloedd i gyrion Crughywel ym Mhowys eto eleni. Dyma i chi rai o'r uchafbwyntiau trwy lens y ffotograffydd Lucy Roberts o Aberhonddu.

Greenman is one of the highlights of the Welsh calendar in August. Here are some of this year's highlights through the lens of photographer Lucy Roberts from Brecon.

Image caption Mae'r bysgiwr yma yn cael effaith drydanol // He's having an electrifying effect

Image caption Michael Kiwanuka yn perfformio // Michael Kiwaunka on the main stage

Image caption Hwyl i bawb o bob oed // Bubbling away

Image caption Tyb-ed beth yw'r sgwrs? // The butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker but who are the other two?

Image caption Mae'r ŵyl 'ma'n tyfu arna' i // This festival's growing on me

Image caption K.O.G and the Zongo Brigade yn perfformio // K.O.G and the Zongo Brigade entertain the crowd

Image caption Pwy yw'r ddwy dywysoges ifanc yma? // Two young princesses enjoying the vibe

Image caption P'run yw'r ochr orau? // Is this picture for The Mirror?

Image caption Yr holl ffordd o Bontypridd... Syr Tom Jones // He's back on the green,green grass of Greenman!

Image caption Roedd THABO yn un o atyniadau mwyaf yr ŵyl // THABO wasd one of the main attractions

Image caption Ydy'ch rhieni chi wedi llenwi'r ffurflen iechyd a diogelwch 'na? // Don't fall!

Image caption Pwy ydy'r plentyn mwyaf? // The 'big kid' seems to be having fun too!

Image caption Hurray for the Riff Raff // Alynda Lee Segarra has traveleld all the way fron New Orleans with her band Hurray for the Riff Raff

Image caption Fydd o ar y prif lwyfan rhyw ddydd? // This youngster hoping to drum up some musical business

Image caption Wedi cael diwrnod i'w gofio // An enjoyable day all round