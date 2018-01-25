Lluniau: Cofio Glofa’r Tŵr // In Pictures: Tower Colliery
Mae 'na 10 mlynedd ers i'r gwaith ddod i ben ym mhwll glo dwfn olaf Cymru. Ar 25 Ionawr 2008, fe gaeodd Glofa'r Tŵr ger Hirwaun. Daeth stori'r Tŵr i sylw'r byd yn Ionawr 1995 pan brynodd y glowyr y pwll. Tua'r un cyfnod aeth y ffotograffwyr byd-enwog Martin Parr (1993) a Peter Marlow (1996) i'r lofa i gofnodi'r stori drwy lens y camera.
A decade has passed since the closure of the last deep coal mine in Wales. On 25 January 2008, Tower Colliery in the Cynon Valley officially closed. The story of Tower was made famous when its miners bought the ownership of the colliery in January 1995. During the same period, photographers Martin Parr (1993) and Peter Marlow (1996) both visited the mine to document life underground at Tower.
Mwy o orielau lluniau // More photo galleries on BBC Cymru Fyw: