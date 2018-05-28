Lluniau / In Pictures: Dydd Llun Eisteddfod yr Urdd / Monday's Urdd Eisteddfod

Eisteddfod yr anifeiliaid sy'n cael ei chynnal yn Llanelwedd fel arfer ond tro plant Cymru oedd agor y cystadlu ddydd Llun, Mai 28, diwrnod cyntaf Eisteddfod yr Urdd Brycheiniog a Maesyfed yn 2018.

Usually home to the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show, it's the turn of the children of Wales to enjoy the limelight at the showground at Builth Wells for the first day of the Brecon and Radnorshire Urdd Eisteddfod 2018 on Monday, 28 Mai 2018.

Image copyright bbc Image caption Suji, sydd bellach yn byw yng Nghorea, gyda'i hathrawes Eleri Jones sydd wedi bod yn ei hyfforddi i adrodd dros Skype - enillodd ail wobr // Suji, pictured here with her former teacher, returned from Korea especially to compete at the recitation and won second prize

Image caption Dyw Siwan ac Endaf ddim yn edrych yn rhy bryderus fod eu plant, Megan a Huw, wedi troi'n ddau Mr Urdd // Parents Siwan and Endaf don't look to concerned that their children, Megan and Huw, have been replaced by two Mr Urdds

Image caption Mae'n hwyl cyrraedd y llwyfan ond mae'n dda cael gorffen eich darn hefyd // Getting to the stage is great, but getting through your competition piece successfully is even better

Image caption Alisdair yn hapus yn tostio'i falws melys ei hun // Alisdair masters the art of toasting marshmallows

Image caption Mae'r heddlu selffis ar y maes ... // Watch out, the selfie police are about

Image caption Chi byth yn rhy ifanc i fwynhau'r cystadlu yn y pafiliwn // You're never too young to enjoy the competing

Image caption Cyfle i gael hufen iâ i frecwast // Ice cream for breakfast

Image caption Mae'r adnoddau chwarae a dringo'n arbennig o dda eleni // A statue is turned into an effective climbing frame

Image caption Alun 'Tav' Evans, Gwyneth Williams a John Meurig Edwards yw llywyddion anrhydeddus dydd Llun // Alun 'Tav' Evans, Gwyneth Williams and John Meurig Edwards are Monday's honorary presidents

Image caption Cyfle i ddal fyny gyda sgwrs gefn llwyfan // A chance for a catch-up

Image caption Croeso lliwgar i bawb // A colourful 'Croeso' (welcome) is extended to all

Image caption Roedd digon o waith i'r stiwardiaid prysur yn y maes parcio fore Llun // It's hard work for the parking stewards