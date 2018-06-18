Eisteddfod words and phrases
Here's a handy list of Welsh words and phrases that you're likely to see and hear around the festival site (Maes) and on this website, with an explanation.
Archdderwydd - Archdruid
Beirniaid - Judges - the people you either love or hate
Beirniadaeth - Adjudication
Cadair/Cadeirio - Chair/Chairing
The poet who writes the best poem, following the rules of 'cynghanedd' wins the Chair in a special Chairing ceremony on Friday. (Cynghanedd follows a set of complicated rules, which includes stress, alliteration and rhyme.)
Canlyniad(au) - Result(s)
Cerdd - Poem
Côr - Choir
Coron/Coroni - Crown/Crowning
The poet who writes the best collection of free verse poems is crowned in a ceremony on Monday
Croeso - Welcome
Cwpan - Cup / Trophy
Cyngerdd - Concert
Cystadleuaeth - Competition
Dysgwr/Dysgwyr - Welsh learner/s
Visit Shwmae Caerdydd in the Pierhead building for activities that will help you improve your Welsh language skills
Enillydd/Enillwyr - Winner/Winners
Y Fedal Ryddiaith - The Prose Medal is awarded on Wednesday
Y Gymanfa Ganu - Congregational hymn singing held in the Pafiliwn on Sunday evening
Gwobr - Prize
Gŵyl/Yr Ŵyl - Festival/the festival
Llwyfan - Stage - This is the main stage of the Pafiliwn
Maes - The festival site where all the fun happens!
Maes B - Hosts a line up of some of Wales's top bands (Wednesday - Saturday)
Maes Carafanau - Caravan site
Maes D - Welsh Learners Tent (D stands for Dysgwyr)
Oedfa - The Sunday morning service in the Pafiliwn
Yr Orsedd - Gorsedd of Bards
Pafiliwn - This is the place where competitions, concerts and ceremonies are held. This year, the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff Bay plays hosts to all the usual Pafiliwn-based events.
Rhagbrawf - Preliminaries
Preliminary rounds are held before the best three competitors in each event progress to compete for the top prize on the main stage
Tocyn - Ticket
Ysgoloriaeth - Scholarship
Some competitions offer scholarships to the winners to help them hone their craft