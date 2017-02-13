How the Universe can expand if there is no extra space

The Universe can expand without there being anything outside it for it to expand into, says science writer and astrophysicist Adam Becker. He explains this mind-bending idea to BBC Earth's Michael Marshall and Melissa Hogenboom, with help from the animators at Pomona Pictures.

