Children tend to be able to navigate the latest technology with consummate ease. But what about the technology that their parents grew up with… much of it now obsolete? Do today’s kids have a clue what a floppy disk is, or a pager? A recent You Gov study surveyed more than 2,000 children aged 6-18 in the UK to find out.

First, two-thirds of children don’t know what a floppy disk is. Some identified it as a computer’s ‘save’ icon. The first floppy disk – which measured 8in (20cm) – was developed by IBM to replace tape drives in the late 1960s, and made commercially available in the 1970s. Then Sony followed suit with the 3.5in (9cm) disk in 1981. In 1984, IBM introduced the high-density floppy disk for the PC. It could store 1.2 megabytes of data: at the time, impressive capacity. Times have changed: just compare that to a Kingston USB flash drive today, which can store 2TB – nearly 1.7 million times the amount of information.



More than five billion floppy disks were sold per year worldwide at their peak in the mid-1990s. Today, you might find one gathering dust in a seldom-opened desk drawer. If you’re lucky.