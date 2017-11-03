What really happens when you swallow chewing gum

As kids, many of us were warned not to swallow chewing gum. We were told that it will stick around for years inside the gut, or worse, near the heart.

What’s the truth? The video above explains all.

+ To read more, check out this article from the BBC Future archive on chewing gum.

Video by Howard Timberlake and Jose Penarredonda.

