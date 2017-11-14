The psychology behind eating adventurously
Some people enjoy tasting new and exotic flavours, while others are averse to the idea. What is behind this preference?
Our reactions to unfamiliar foods, be it aversion or love, are deeply rooted in our psychology. They are a part of our personality and seem to have a connnection with other behaviours. Curious? Check out this video to learn more.
