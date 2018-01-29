The world’s most nutritious foods

Clarification:

- Spinach appears twice in the list (45 and 24) because the way it is prepared affects its nutritional value. Raw spinach can lose some nutritional value if stored at room temperature, and ranks lower than eating spinach that has been frozen, for instance.

Correction:

- Pollock (listed at 17) is the specific species Alaska Pollock (also called walleye pollock), which is caught in the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska. Atlantic pollock, by contrast, ranks lower.