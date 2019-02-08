The world’s first 3D-printed electric motorbike

The Nera could be the 3D-printed future of the roads.

Built by industrial manufacturing company BigRep, the electric-powered motorcycle is almost completely 3D-printed, with the exception of its engine and electrical parts. Even the wheels have been printed.

The bad news? You can’t buy one just yet.

