वो अनकही बातें, जो लड़कियां कह नहीं पातीं...

#100daysofdirtylaundry Day 20 - The gross, eww's and chiii's . . 1 Pimple popper (can't, just can't control) 2 Booger eater 3 Nail biter 4 Skin picker (chapped lips or wounds?) 5 Ear bud abuser 6 Hair picker 7 Armpit smeller 8 Pet dog flea killer/ professional mosquito killer (Sorry Jenny) 9 Belly button grey stuff accumulator (Tried smelling it? Don't) 10 Shameless burper 11 Fart smell reveller 12 Eye gooey admirer 13 Dandruff scratcher 14 Poop colour checker 15 Shower/ pool pee'er (Hey, don't lie! Includes No.14 too) . . What's your most special talent? #ishoulddoanother100dayprojectonthem #okbye

A post shared by Hi! (@wallflowergirlsays) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT