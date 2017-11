Selfie bersama hewan, mengapa bermasalah bagi orang dan binatang?

We need to talk, you haven't showered in awhile. 🚿 Proboscis Monkey's goal in life is grow a big nose. In this case the bigger the better to attract the females to mate. They're an endangered species and under threat of deforestation for palm oil plantations. Luckily this gang have been saved with an open jungle sanctuary. Free to explore and survive in the wild. 🌱🐒@sabahtourism #sabahtourism

