Imam gay Australia klaim banyak dimintai bantuan oleh LGBT Muslim Indonesia

What an incredible two and a half weeks. So sad to say goodbye to both Bali and Lombok. This trip has definitely changed me and I’m SO grateful for the memories I’ve made and the incredible people I’ve met along our journey. As the locals say, “be happy” ❤️🙏🌴🥥🌅 #Bali #Lombok #happyplace #grateful #love #gayarab #ilovethisplace #homebound #memories #ombaksunset #giliislands #gilitrawangan

