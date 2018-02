'Gado-gado' ala Jamie Oliver: Antara autentisitas dan mengenalkan masakan Indonesia

You've never seen a salad like this before! This is my take on a MEGA Indonesian gado-gado salad, you might remember it from my Comfort Food show on @channel4?! Gado-gado refers to all the different seasonal veggies and ingredients that are used, making it slightly different wherever you go and whatever the time of year! Watch the full recipe on YouTube - link in bio.

A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Feb 18, 2018 at 5:25am PST