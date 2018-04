'The Power of Rendang': Saat warganet Indonesia dan Malaysia bersatu membela keaslian rendang

Gutted to be eliminated on #masterchefuk but I stand by my traditional way of cooking Nasi Lemak . Will not change it for the world. The memories of my amazing time at Masterchef kitchen will forever stays with me. Thank you so much for all your support and good wishes. As my friend said, what doesn't kill me makes me stronger! Thank you again xxx #masterchefuk #iamout #cooking #carryon #love #TFLers #tweegram #photooftheday #20likes #amazing #smile #follow4follow #like4like #look #instalike #igers #picoftheday #food #instadaily #instafollow #followme #girl #iphoneonly #instagood #webstagram #colorful #style #swag

A post shared by Zaleha Kadir Olpin (@z.olpin) on Mar 26, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT