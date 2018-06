Najib Razak: 'Brankas penuh batu permata' dan 'hadiah dari orang' yang dipertanyakan

Bismillahirahmanirahim. Today marks the end of an era of tyranny that many have prayed for. I grew up looking up to these two individuals, loving them, respecting them. There was a time when i would have walked through the fires of hell and back for them. As i grew older, i saw the selfishness and greed of one above all else. I experienced firsthand emotional, physical and mental abuse at the hands of the one on the left. I witnessed firsthand the same abuse she caused onto the one on the right. I witnessed many trespasses, deals and handshakes these two made for the benefit of power and to fuel their appetite for greed. I witnessed the side deals made behind the back of the one on the right. The amount of money in briefcases exchanging hands and being spent like water not for the benefit of the rakyat but to be spent like water on jewels, bribery of officials and used in the pursuit of gaining more power. Shamans, witch doctors, aesthetic doctors and the like walking the pathways of my home for one reason or another but mostly to bring to heel and gain dominion over their peers and over their family members, even to cause harm on those who were audacious enough to cross them. The numerous offshore accounts opened to launder money out of the country for their personal spending. The steel safes full of jewels, precious stones and cash amassed. Being made a cash mule or even crystal shoes mule carrying these quietly into and out of the country was no fun either, let me tell you. The countless attempts to sell me into marriage to the highest bidder or even persons with the highest position that will be able to help them gain political and social advantage. The greed, avarice and pride that grew with each step that was gained closer to the top position. Nothing could stop their reign of terror and yet i stayed out of loyalty and duty. When this terror was then focused on me and became too unbearable a burden to carry, i decided to leave. Thus began my self imposed exile from this unfortunate family. [CONTINUED BY FLICKING LEFT AFTER PICTURE...]

A post shared by Azrene Ahmad (@azrene_ahmad) on May 10, 2018 at 8:39am PDT