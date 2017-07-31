ドイツ・ライン川でロープウェー停止 ゴンドラに数十人取り残される
ドイツ西部のケルンで30日、ライン川をまたぐロープウェーのゴンドラが支柱に衝突したことで停止し、75人が空中のゴンドラ内に取り残された。負傷者はいないもよう。
消防隊と救助隊はクレーンを使って乗客を救助した。地上から40メートルの高さで立ち往生したゴンドラもあった。
現場で撮影された写真には、子供が救助される様子も写っている。
衝突が起きたのは現地時間の午後3時半（日本時間30日午後10時半）ごろで、すべてのゴンドラが運転していたとみられる。
（英語記事 German cable car collision leaves dozens stranded in mid-air）