ドイツ・ライン川でロープウェー停止　ゴンドラに数十人取り残される

  • 2017年07月31日
ゴンドラが衝突した支柱の損壊状況を調べる消防隊員ら（30日、ドイツ・ケルン） Image copyright EPA
Image caption ゴンドラが衝突した支柱の損壊状況を調べる消防隊員ら（30日、ドイツ・ケルン）

ドイツ西部のケルンで30日、ライン川をまたぐロープウェーのゴンドラが支柱に衝突したことで停止し、75人が空中のゴンドラ内に取り残された。負傷者はいないもよう。

消防隊と救助隊はクレーンを使って乗客を救助した。地上から40メートルの高さで立ち往生したゴンドラもあった。

現場で撮影された写真には、子供が救助される様子も写っている。

衝突が起きたのは現地時間の午後3時半（日本時間30日午後10時半）ごろで、すべてのゴンドラが運転していたとみられる。

Image caption 子供を抱きながら地上に降ろされる男性
Image caption 高さ40メートルで止まったゴンドラもあるなか、消防隊はクレーンを使って乗客を救助した
Image caption ケーブルづたいにやって来る救助隊員を待つゴンドラ内の乗客
Image caption 救助される母親と子供

（英語記事　German cable car collision leaves dozens stranded in mid-air

