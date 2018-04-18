【写真で見る】 過去50年を彩った力強い写真
- 2018年04月18日
英国に拠点を置く写真家組織「アソシエーション・オブ・フォトグラファーズ（AOP）」は、今年50周年を迎えた。記念展示の中から、世界的にも名高い写真家たちの作品を紹介する（敬称略）。