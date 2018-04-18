【写真で見る】　過去50年を彩った力強い写真

英国に拠点を置く写真家組織「アソシエーション・オブ・フォトグラファーズ（AOP）」は、今年50周年を迎えた。記念展示の中から、世界的にも名高い写真家たちの作品を紹介する（敬称略）。

Photograph of a rare white rhino in a field named Alan by Rory Carnegie in 2013 Image copyright Rory Carnegie
Image caption ローリー・カーネギーが撮った、1歳の白サイ・アラン。アランはコッツウォルズ野生動物公園で生まれた4頭目のサイ
Portrait photograph of the supermodel Twiggy taken by Barry Lategan in 1966 Image copyright Barry Lategan
Image caption 世界初のスーパーモデル、ツイッギーのこの写真は、1966年にバリー・レイトガンによって撮影された。 レイトガンは「私がカメラを覗くと、この顔が私を見返してきた。私はヘアメイクのレナードを振り返って『ワオ』と言った」と振り返っている
Photograph of a Danish gymnast in the air by Jonathan Anderson and Edwin Low Image copyright Anderson & Low
Image caption ジョナサン・アンダーソンとエドウィン・ロウは1998年から2002年にかけ、デンマークの体操のナショナルチームとコラボレーションし、土・風・火・水の4大元素をモチーフにした写真を撮った。この写真では体操選手が宙に浮いている
Jillian Edelstein's portrait of Nelson Mandela taken in 1997 at the Presidential house Image copyright Jillian Edelstein
Image caption ジリアン・イデルスティーンは4年間にわたり、南アフリカの真実和解委員会の参加者たちを取材した。この故ネルソン・マンデラ元大統領の写真は1997年、大統領公邸で撮影。イデルスティーンに与えられた時間は、10分間だった
Men in boats float on a blood stained sea during the annual whale hunt in the Faroe Islands Image copyright Adam Woolfitt
Image caption デンマーク領フェロー諸島では毎年、伝統のクジラの追い込み漁が行われる。アダム・ウールフィットが撮影したこの写真は1966年に米誌ナショナル・ジオグラフィックに掲載され、物議をかもした
A frozen Abraham Lake in Alberta, Canada, with show capped mountains in the distance. Photographed by Paul Wakefield 2011. Image copyright PAul Wakefield
Image caption 凍りついたカナダ・アルバータ州のエイブラハム湖。2011年にポール・ウェイクフィールドが撮影した
Photograph of a man holding his pregnant stomach for an advertising campaign designed to promote the use of contraceptive. Photograph by Alan Brooking taken in 1970 (The Pregnant Man). Image copyright Alan Brooking
Image caption アラン・ブルッキングの「妊娠した男性」は性の解放がうたわれた1970年代、家族計画協会の広告として使われた。望まない妊娠の危険を男性に訴え、避妊具の使用を促した
A monkey looking down the lens of the camera at photographer, Tim Flach. (Monkey Eyes, 2001) Image copyright Tim Flach
Image caption 2001年にティム・フラッチは、好奇心旺盛なサルがカメラのレンズを覗き込む様子を捕らえた。フラッチの写真は、人間が自然界に及ぼす影響を突き詰めている
Photograph by Tessa Traeger of vegetables that have been arranged to recreate a painting by Monet of a bridge over a lily pond (Hommage to Monet, 1989). Image copyright Tessa Traeger
Image caption 英国の写真家テッサ・トレーガーは、静物と食べ物の写真で知られる。この写真では、クロード・モネの「睡蓮の池」を野菜で再現した
Portrait of a heavily tattooed inmate at the Centro Preventivo y de Cumplimiento de Penas Ciudad Barrios taken by Adam Hinton in 2013. Image copyright Adam Hinton
Image caption アダム・ヒルトンは2013年、エルサルバドルの刑務所ペナス・シウダード・バリオスで入れ墨を入れた囚人を撮影した。この刑務所には、エルサルバドルの大手ギャング、ラ・サルバトルチャのメンバーだけが収監されている。刑務所には看守がおらず、囚人たちの手で運営されている
Princess Margaret, Lord Snowdon and their children David and Sarah in an open top car taken by Tom Murray in 1969 Image copyright Tom Murray
Image caption トム・マリーは、史上最年少で英国王室の公式カメラマンとなった。この写真は1969年に、スノウドン伯爵と、エリザベス女王の姉に当たるマーガレット王女、2人の子供のデイビッドとサラを写したもの
Portrait of sisters Hattie & Charlotte stood with horses from the on-going project, Our Human Condition, by Paul Wenham-Clarke in 2017. Image copyright Paul Wenham-Clarke
Image caption ポール・ウェナム＝クラークは、人間の良い側面と悪い側面を捕らえたプロジェクト「Our Human Condition」を立ち上げ、遺伝子疾患を患う兄弟がいる人々を取材した。 ハッティーとシャーロット姉妹はこの写真は、2017年撮影

写真提供：Association of Photographers

