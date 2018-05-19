【ロイヤル･ウェディング】　写真で見るゲストたち　クルーニー夫妻にベッカム夫妻

  • 2018年05月19日

英ウィンザー城の聖ジョージ礼拝堂で5月19日、ハリー王子とメガン・マークルさんの結婚式に約600人の招待客が集まった。中には、米人気司会者オプラ･ウィンフリーさんや映画スターのジョージ・クルーニーさん、ミュージシャンのエルトン・ジョンさんなど著名人も大勢いた。

Image copyright PA
Image caption メガンさんの母親、ドリア・ラグランドさんは、結婚式が始まる前から礼拝堂で感極まった様子だった
Image copyright PA
Image caption ジョージー・クルーニーさんと妻で国際的人権弁護士のアマル・クルーニーさん
Image copyright PA
Image caption 最後に礼拝堂に入った参列者はエリザベス女王だった
Image copyright PA
Image caption ケンブリッジ公爵夫人キャサリン妃と、窓から目だけのぞくシャーロット王女
Image caption ハリー王子の叔父（故ダイアナ元妃の弟）スペンサー伯爵とキャレン夫人は共に紫色で揃えていた
Image copyright PA
Image caption ヨーク公爵アンドリュー王子と娘のベアトリス王女とユジェニー王女。2人の王女は、ウィリアム王子とキャサリン妃の結婚式の際の特徴的な帽子が注目されたが、今回は地味に抑えた
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption アンドリュー王子の元夫人、サラ・ファーガソンさんも参列した
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption アン王女の娘、ザラ・ティンドルさんと、夫で元イングランド･ラグビー代表主将のマイク・ティンドルさん。夫妻は近く第2子の誕生を迎える
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption 左から時計回りに歌手エルトン・ジョンさんと夫のデイビッド・ファーニッシュさん、元サッカースターのデイビッド・ベッカムさんと妻でデザイナーのビクトリア・ベッカムさん
Image copyright PA
Image caption 英俳優イドリス・エルバさん（右）と婚約者のサブリナ・ダウリさん。米人気司会者のオプラ・ウィンフリーさんは全身淡いピンクの装い
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption 夫と参列したテニス界のスター選手、セリーナ・ウィリアムズさんはインスタグラムに「友達の結婚式」に出る準備中と書いていた
Image copyright PA
Image caption 英俳優で米人気トークショーの司会者、ジェイムズ・コーデンさんと妻ジュリア・キャリーさん
Image copyright AFP
Image caption シンガーソングライターで元軍人のジェイムズ・ブラントさんは、ハリー王子の旧友。妻ソフィア・ウェルズリーさんと参列した
Image copyright PA
Image caption 米ドラマ「スーツ」でメガンさんの夫を演じたパトリック・Ｊ・アダムズさんも、妻トローヤン・ベリサリオさんと出席した
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption ハリー王子の母方のいとこたちや叔母（右）と、ウェストミンスター公爵の娘レディ・エドウィナと夫で歴史家のダン・スノウさん
Image copyright PA
Image caption 米ドラマ「スーツ」でメガンさんの親友を演じたサラ・ラファティーさん
Image copyright EPA
Image caption デイビッド･ベッカムさんとビクトリア・ベッカムさんは濃紺で揃えていた
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption ハリー王子の2人の元恋人、クレシダ・ボナスさん（左）とチェルシー･デイビーさんも出席した
Image copyright PA/Reuters
Image caption キャサリン妃の妹ピッパ･ミドルトンさん（左）と、両親のキャロルさんとマイケルさん
Image copyright PA
Image caption 参列者が揃った頃に、兄のケンブリッジ公ウィリアム王子と礼拝堂に到着したハリー王子
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption 母親ドリアさんと宿泊していたクリブデン・ハウス・ホテルから礼拝堂に向かうメガンさん

（英語記事　Royal Wedding 2018: The guests, from Oprah to Elton John

