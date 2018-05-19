【ロイヤル･ウェディング】 写真で見るゲストたち クルーニー夫妻にベッカム夫妻
- 2018年05月19日
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
共有する
Share this withこちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
-
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
HatenaShare this with Hatena
-
MixiShare this with Mixi
-
LineShare this with Line
このリンクをコピーする共有について
こちらは外部リンクで新しいウィンドウを開きます
英ウィンザー城の聖ジョージ礼拝堂で5月19日、ハリー王子とメガン・マークルさんの結婚式に約600人の招待客が集まった。中には、米人気司会者オプラ･ウィンフリーさんや映画スターのジョージ・クルーニーさん、ミュージシャンのエルトン・ジョンさんなど著名人も大勢いた。
（英語記事 Royal Wedding 2018: The guests, from Oprah to Elton John）