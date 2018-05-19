【ロイヤル･ウェディング】　写真で見る　ハリー王子とメガンさんの結婚式

  • 2018年05月19日

澄み渡る青空の下、英王室のハリー王子と米女優メガン･マークルさんが英ウィンザー城で結婚した。ユニオン･ジャック、ティアラ、4頭立ての馬車、ジョージ･クルーニー、女王、ドレス……。ロイヤル･ウェディングの色々な表情を写真で見る。


Image caption サセックス公爵夫妻となったハリー王子とメガン妃が挙式後、4頭立ての馬車に乗り、ウィンザー市内をパレードした。

Image caption 沿道から大勢が新郎新婦を祝福

Image caption 慈善活動などが評価された市民約1200人がウィンザー城の敷地内に招かれた

Image caption 馬車に乗って礼拝堂を離れる新郎新婦

Image caption 結婚式の後、礼拝堂を並んで出る新郎新婦の親たち。左から、メガン妃の母ドリア・ラグランドさん、チャールズ皇太子、皇太子の妻のコーンウォール公爵夫人

Image caption 礼拝堂の外で夫妻として口づけする2人


Image copyright PA
Image caption ハリー王子の祖父母、エリザベス女王とフィリップ殿下も参列した


Image caption メガンさんのベールをあげたハリー王子

Image caption 愛の力について熱弁した米聖公会のマイケル・カリー首座主教

Image caption 10人の子供たちが新郎新婦に付き添った。ハリー王子の兄ウィリアム王子の子供たちも参加した

Image caption 欠席したメガンさんの父の代わりに、チャールズ皇太子が花嫁を祭壇までエスコートした

Image caption メガンさんのベールは長さ5メートル

Image caption 純白のボートネックのドレスは、女性として初めて仏オートクチュールメゾン「ジバンシィ」を率いる英国人デザイナー、クレア・ワイト・ケラーさんの作品

Image caption 母親とウィンザー城に向かうメガンさん

Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge arrived with the bridesmaids and pageboys

Image caption ウィリアム王子と礼拝堂に到着したハリー王子

Image caption ウィンザー城の外には多くの市民や観光客、報道陣が集まった

Image caption 10万人以上がウィンザー市内の沿道に並んだ

Image caption ウィンザー城の外に集まる人たち

Image caption 早朝からウィンザー城に向かう人たち

Image caption 前の晩から野宿して結婚パレードを待つ人たち

Image caption ウィンザー城に到着した米俳優ジョージ･クルーニーさんと、妻で国際人権弁護士のアマル・クルーニーさん

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA
Image caption 結婚式の花が飾られた聖ジョージ礼拝堂の祭壇

