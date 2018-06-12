【写真で見る】 意表をついた金委員長、夜のシンガポール名所めぐり
- 2018年06月12日
ドナルド・トランプ米大統領と会談するためシンガポールを訪れた北朝鮮の金正恩（キム・ジョンウン）朝鮮労働党委員長は11日夜、シンガポール市内の観光名所を視察して回った。予定は事前には公表されていなかった。