【写真で見る】　意表をついた金委員長、夜のシンガポール名所めぐり

  • 2018年06月12日

ドナルド・トランプ米大統領と会談するためシンガポールを訪れた北朝鮮の金正恩（キム・ジョンウン）朝鮮労働党委員長は11日夜、シンガポール市内の観光名所を視察して回った。予定は事前には公表されていなかった。

Image copyright Reuters
Image caption シンガポールの観光名所を回る金委員長（11日夜）
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption 市内中央の植物園「ガーデンズ・バイ・ザ・ベイ」を歩く委員長
Image copyright EPA
Image caption マリナベイサンズ・ホテルにも立ち寄った
Image copyright Reuters
Image caption シンガポールのバラクリシュナン外相が同行した。金委員長は、シンガポールを「清潔で美しい」と称えたという
Image copyright AFP
Image caption ジュビリー・ブリッジを歩く金委員長。シンガポールの経験から学びたいと話したという
Image copyright AFP
Image caption バラクリシュナン外相は金委員長とセルフィーを撮り、ツイッターに投稿した

