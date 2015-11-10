ミャンマー総選挙　歴史的な一日を振り返る
ミャンマーで四半世紀ぶりに総選挙が行われた。最終結果はまだだが、アウン・サン・スー・チー氏率いる野党NLDの優勢が伝えられている。投票が終了した時点で、有権者の高揚感が溢れる一日を振り返った。