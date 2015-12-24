「ママが階段から落ちちゃった」　3歳エマちゃん電話を手に
お使いの端末ではメディアプレイバックはご利用になれません

「ママが階段から落ちちゃった」　3歳エマちゃん電話を手に

  • 2015年12月24日

階段を踏み外し気を失った身重の母親を助けたのは3歳の娘だった。英国の南西部サマセット州で先月起きた救出劇では、母親の傍らで緊急電話「999」（日本の119番に相当）に通報し、応対者と冷静に話す少女の通話録音が公開されている。心温まる会話を日本語字幕付きで紹介する。