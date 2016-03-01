北朝鮮で米国人学生が「謝罪」会見
北朝鮮で政治スローガンを盗もうとして拘束された米国人学生が2月29日、平壌で記者会見し、「謝罪」した。BBCのスティーブ・エバンズ記者が会見の様子から読み取れる状況などを解説する。