ロシアのプーチン大統領を特集したカレンダーの2017年版がこのほど発売された。2016年版では上半身裸になったプーチン大統領が釣りに興じる写真などで話題を集めたが、今回も「マッチョ」な写真が満載だ。BBCのスティーブ・ローゼンバーグ記者が写真と添えられたプーチン氏の言葉を紹介する。
2017年版プーチン氏カレンダーが登場
- 2016年10月17日
