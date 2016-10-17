2017年版プーチン氏カレンダーが登場
お使いの端末ではメディアプレイバックはご利用になれません

2017年版プーチン氏カレンダーが登場

  • 2016年10月17日

ロシアのプーチン大統領を特集したカレンダーの2017年版がこのほど発売された。2016年版では上半身裸になったプーチン大統領が釣りに興じる写真などで話題を集めたが、今回も「マッチョ」な写真が満載だ。BBCのスティーブ・ローゼンバーグ記者が写真と添えられたプーチン氏の言葉を紹介する。