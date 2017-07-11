サメに襲われ右足失ったサーファー、経験語る
2年前に南アフリカのバッフェルズ湾でサメに襲われ、右足を失ったサーファーのケイレブ・ケイレブ・スワネプールさんは今でも海が大好きだ。しかし、場所選びに関しては慎重になったという。