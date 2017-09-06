スイスの山村コリッポには一時期300人の住民がいたが、今では16人にまで減った。村長以外は全員、年金受給者だ。コリッポ村は過疎化対策として、空き家を利用した「分散型ホテル」を開業しようとしている。
空き家対策に「分散型ホテル」 スイスの山村で
- 2017年09月6日
