空き家対策に「分散型ホテル」　スイスの山村で
  • 2017年09月6日

スイスの山村コリッポには一時期300人の住民がいたが、今では16人にまで減った。村長以外は全員、年金受給者だ。コリッポ村は過疎化対策として、空き家を利用した「分散型ホテル」を開業しようとしている。